2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV gets EPA-rated 33 miles of EV range

Given official EPA ratings over the weekend, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV has beat the automaker's own efficiency estimates. Graced with a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder aided by an e-motor and a 13.8-kWh battery, Hyundai expected its new small crossover to be good for approximately 28 miles of all-electric range and an estimated 70 MPGe. The EPA has declared the plug-in hybrid able to cover 33 miles on electricity alone, and capable of 80 MPGe. On regular gasoline alone, the Tucson PHEV manages 35 mpg combined. Run to the end of its battery and tank, the EPA says a driver will find himself 420 miles from where he started.

Compared to the larger Santa Fe PHEV with the same powertrain doling out the same 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the Tucson bests the Santa Fe's 31 miles of all-electric range and 76 MPGe rating.

The numbers leave the Toyota RAV4 Prime with the fuel efficiency title belt in the class. The Toyota enjoys a 42-mile all-electric range, 38 mpg on ICE fuel, 94 MPGe, and a 600-mile range partly thanks to a larger 18.1-kWh battery.

We're still awaiting pricing on for the Tucson PHEV, with the crossover eligible for a $6,587 federal tax credit whenever it does arrive. The $40,535 Santa Fe PHEV is eligible for the same discount, and when pricing came out for the Tucson's larger brother, we discovered that getting the tax credit would make the Santa Fe PHEV less expensive than the least expensive non-plug-in Santa Fe Hybrid. if that holds true in the Tucson line, the Tucson PHEV won't start at more than $36,822.

