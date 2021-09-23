The 2022 Honda Passport introduces the first of a line of TrailSport trim levels that are ostensibly more off-road capable. Though this first attempt is a little light on the trail-ready equipment. Honda seems to recognize that, and the Passport TrailSport Rugged Roads custom model apparently previews some of the increased capability Honda will be adding to future TrailSport models.

The Rugged Roads was built in collaboration with YouTuber Jon Tuico, and it mostly uses already available Honda accessories such as the fender flares, black 18-inch wheels and lug nuts, trailer hitch, roof crossbars and cargo tray. But there are some aftermarket bits, too. It has a Jsport Performance lift kit that brings the nose up 1.5 inches and the rear up 0.75 inches. Bigger 30.5-inch all-terrain tires are fitted, too, along with a Roofnest tent and a Dirt Complex rear tire carrier, complete with a full-size spare.

Rounding out the package are some custom parts from Honda R&D. Underneath are stainless steel skid plates that protect the oil pan and the fuel tank. Then there are orange "recovery" hooks on the front bumper. They look sharp with the other orange accents, but we're skeptical that you could recover it or anything else with them based on their placement and size.

Honda didn't go into detail about what things might appear on future TrailSport trucks, but we can make some educated guesses. We're sure we'll see the brightly colored hooks, seeing as they're basically a requirement on every automaker's rugged trim levels. The skid plates are likely, too, as they provide important protection. We could also see a Honda version of a lift like the Jsport version, which would in turn make bigger tires a more viable option. We doubt we'll see a factory roof tent or rear spare tire carrier, though.

