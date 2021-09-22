Maserati Grecale crossover gets a reveal date

The Maserati Levante's little sibling, the Grecale, finally has an official reveal date. The compact luxury crossover will be unveiled on November 16 in Milan. That timing also comes just a few days before the L.A. Auto Show.

The Grecale is sized to compete against the Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, among others. Spy photos have revealed that its styling takes after the MC20 mid-engine sports car, particularly the oval grille shape and the narrow headlights that stretch back over the front fenders. Speaking of fenders, the rears are wide and curvy. The rear taillights are slender and wide.