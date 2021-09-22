  2. Maserati
Maserati Grecale crossover gets a reveal date

It has styling based on the MC20 sports car

Sep 22nd 2021 at 12:27PM

The Maserati Levante's little sibling, the Grecale, finally has an official reveal date. The compact luxury crossover will be unveiled on November 16 in Milan. That timing also comes just a few days before the L.A. Auto Show.

The Grecale is sized to compete against the Porsche Macan, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, among others. Spy photos have revealed that its styling takes after the MC20 mid-engine sports car, particularly the oval grille shape and the narrow headlights that stretch back over the front fenders. Speaking of fenders, the rears are wide and curvy. The rear taillights are slender and wide.

The big question mark for the Grecale is for the crossover's mechanicals. Strong possibilities include the turbocharged four-cylinder from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, and the V6s from the Maserati Ghibli. It will also get a high-performance Trofeo variant, which would seem to suggest it would get a V8 like the rest of the Maserati Trofeo models. We should have the answers to this question and more this November.

Maserati
