Fastest-selling new and used cars in America

According to data analyzed by iSeeCars.com, it took, on average, 26 days to sell a brand-new automobile in the United States in the month of August, 2021. That's over a week faster than it took in July, which isn't all that surprising given the global microchip shortage that is crimping the ability of automakers all around the world to manufacture enough new vehicles to meet demand. Also unsurprising is news that used vehicles are selling faster than in previous months, and at higher transaction prices, too.

Here are the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles last month:

As you can see, vehicles of all shapes and sizes are selling very quickly, which can make it difficult for shoppers to find exactly the model they are looking for on their nearest dealer's lot. In first place is the brand-new Hyundai Santa Cruz, which may be benefiting from pent-up demand for a small, car-like pickup truck. The Ford Bronco also just started to hit dealerships this summer. Ford saw huge early demand for its reborn Bronco, and it could take a few model years for production to catch up with the order books.

Some vehicles are selling for well over their suggested retail prices, too, including the Kia Telluride crossover and the Chevrolet Corvette, which "consistently sells for over MSRP," according to iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer, who added the 'Vette is selling for "an average price of $89,788 compared to its MSRP range of $59,900-$78,850.”