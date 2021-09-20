Fastest-selling new and used cars in America

According to data analyzed by iSeeCars.com, it took, on average, 26 days to sell a brand-new automobile in the United States in the month of August, 2021. That's over a week faster than it took in July, which isn't all that surprising given the global microchip shortage that is crimping the ability of automakers all around the world to manufacture enough new vehicles to meet demand. Also unsurprising is news that used vehicles are selling faster than in previous months, and at higher transaction prices, too.
Here are the top 20 fastest-selling new vehicles last month:
- Hyundai Santa Cruz
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Mercedes-Benz GLS
- Subaru Crosstrek
- Toyota RAV4
- Toyota Sienna
- Subaru Forester
- Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
- Toyota 4Runner
- Lexus RX 450h
- Kia Seltos
- Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- GMC Yukon
- Subaru WRX
- Land Rover Defender
- Ford Bronco
- Kia Telluride
- Cadillac Escalade
- Kia Carnival
- Toyota Tacoma
As you can see, vehicles of all shapes and sizes are selling very quickly, which can make it difficult for shoppers to find exactly the model they are looking for on their nearest dealer's lot. In first place is the brand-new Hyundai Santa Cruz, which may be benefiting from pent-up demand for a small, car-like pickup truck. The Ford Bronco also just started to hit dealerships this summer. Ford saw huge early demand for its reborn Bronco, and it could take a few model years for production to catch up with the order books.
Some vehicles are selling for well over their suggested retail prices, too, including the Kia Telluride crossover and the Chevrolet Corvette, which "consistently sells for over MSRP," according to iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer, who added the 'Vette is selling for "an average price of $89,788 compared to its MSRP range of $59,900-$78,850.”
Here are the top 20 fastest-selling used vehicles last month:
- Tesla Model 3
- Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- BMW 4 Series
- Toyota Prius
- Honda Insight
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Mitsubishi Outlander
- Tesla Model S
- Tesla Model X
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Lexus RX 450h
- Toyota Prius Prime
- Nissan Pathfinder
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Honda Odyssey
- BMW 2 Series
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Fiat 500X
- Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
On average, it took 34.6 days to sell a used vehicle last month. August was the third month in a row in which the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used vehicle in America. Says Brauer, "A new version of the Model 3’s Standard Range Plus variant is sold out for the remainder of 2021 to further add to the already-high demand for used versions, some of which are being sold at higher prices than new versions."
These results were calculated by iSeeCars using over 900,000 vehicles for sale in August 2021. New, never-before-sold vehicles make up the new-car list, while used models from 2016-2021 were included in the used-car list. For more on the study, head on over to iSeeCars.com for all the details.
