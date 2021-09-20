2021 Goodwood Revival Mega Gallery | Racing, people and paddock views

Another rendition of the Goodwood Revival took place this past weekend, and it looked a whole lot like normal times. The cars raced. The people dressed up. And a show was put on for all.

In case you missed the weekend’s coverage on Goodwood’s YouTube livestream, we have a whole stream of photos for you to check out above. Within the gallery, you’ll find racing action, scenes from the beautiful paddock areas and plenty of people dressed for the throwback occasion.

For anyone new to the Goodwood Revival, you should know that the event is essentially one big celebration of old-timey racing. It’s an event that takes you back in time to the mid 20th century in every facet. The race cars are old. Everybody who goes wears period-correct clothing. Even the buildings and decor are fully decked out in period-correct fittings. No matter where you look, there’s something interesting to see.

That being the case, take a tour through the many photos from the weekend’s activities. And if you loved that so much, you can take a look at the photos from 2019’s Revival (the last one to be held due to the 2020 event being canceled). It was a rather magical time, too.

