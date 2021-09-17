It’s time for Goodwood Revival racing once again. Per usual, the whole event is being streamed live on YouTube for you to take in for as long or as little as you’d like. The stream itself is directly above, and you can watch all of the action there.

This 2021 edition of the Revival is the first in a couple of years, as the 2020 event was canceled due to Covid-19. If you’re new to the Revival, you’re in for a treat. Instead of minute-long blasts up a hilly driveway in the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Revival is a wheel-to-wheel racing event held at the Goodwood Circuit (a track on the same property). It’s entirely made up of classic racing cars from bygone eras, and it hopes to re-create the type of racing seen back then. And trust us when we tell you: These drivers are pushing it to the limit. They even surpass the limits at times and come together, but it’s all in good racing spirit.

The Goodwood Revival is about more than just the cars, though. It’s also about the people and the ambiance. Everybody in attendance dresses up to appear as though they’re from the same time period as the race cars. You can choose from a few different decades of fashion, but it hardly matters. Walking around the paddock (or literally anywhere) feels like you’ve stepped back in time. Even all the buildings and decor around the track is period-specific.

It’s a special place and a special event we highly recommend you go to one day. But if you’re not there, the next best thing is watching from the comfort of your couch. Enjoy the action all weekend, as the track goes hot today and doesn’t stop till Sunday’s over.

Below, you'll find photos of the last Goodwood Revival we attended, in case you were looking for a preview of what's to come this weekend.