CHICHESTER, England — There is not a racetrack paddock in the world to rival the collection of cars found at Goodwood Revival. Priceless, classic race cars are everywhere, and there’s no one to keep you from walking right up to them. The access to the cars is unheard of in most automotive spaces, and we took full advantage of it.

One of the paddocks (the one with the crazy, expensive stuff in it) requires certain passes anyone can buy, along with formal attire. The rest of the paddocks have no such restrictions on them. Obviously, we had our ties on, so we spent hours slowly walking with our mouths fully agape at every turn of the corner.

It’s surreal, truly. Any one of these cars would force us to stop in our tracks for the next 15 minutes to thoroughly examine it. That’s just not possible at Goodwood Revival, as you’d miss something else equally as stunning. There are hundreds of cars to check out.

All the crews and mechanics run about in their period-correct coveralls. Every spectator strolling around is dressed to impress in something from the ‘40s, ‘50s or ‘60s. If it weren’t for the digital cameras and smartphones in everyone’s hands, the illusion would be complete. However, we wouldn’t be able to bring you photos of all the beautiful cars in real time if that were the case. All the ravenous internet content consumers would be left to wait as we developed the film and processed it for use online. Maybe we’ll do that one year, just for fun.

When you’re looking at these photos, keep in mind that all the cars were also pushed to their respective edges on the Duke’s racetrack. Many didn’t make it to the end of their races; others ended up in a wall. The racing is real. It’s competitive. None of the cars are replicas or fakes — those are not allowed. We were downright giddy to see all these cars in-person, so please enjoy the sights straight from our camera lens.