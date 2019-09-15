It’s no Ferrari 250 or Ford GT40 paradise, but the parking lot at Goodwood Revival is still a must-see for anyone attending the British motoring event. The locals call it the car park, and we legitimately lost count of how many Jaguar E-Types we passed on our hour-plus-long stroll through the maze of classics.

A number of brands we never see in America make their presence known here. Unless you’re something of an automotive encyclopedia, you’re nearly guaranteed to see something you’ve never heard of before. It’s a super weird and eclectic mix of cars that includes defunct brands, obscure British outfits and legends we all know and love that meander their way into the parking lot over the long weekend.

The stray American car finds a spot on the grass, too. All the Mustangs and Thunderbirds that you may not even give a second glance at during the Woodward Dream Cruise stick out like a sore thumb here. They’re huge, loud and unmistakable. Every one of the massive American boats seems to garner a large share of attention at the show, and they’re treated the same as ultra-rare euro cars we never get to see in the U.S.

Check out the mega gallery above to see all the best machinery from the parking lot at the 2019 Goodwood Revival.