Ford creates Mustang Mach-E GT Police Interceptor for Michigan State Police

Ford is starting to take its Mustang Mach-E Police Interceptor program more seriously. We’ve seen Ford show the U.K. a concept Mach-E police car. And the city of Ann Arbor, Mich., has commissioned two Mach-Es as patrol cars. Today, Ford announced it’s submitting a Mach-E police pilot vehicle to the Michigan State Police for formal testing and evaluation.

Ford says it will use that testing (part of its 2022 model year evaluations) to help it make electric police vehicles in the future, possibly based on the Mustang Mach-E.

The end goal to all of this would be to get Ford electric vehicles out there as police cars. Ford didn’t specifically say it was aiming for the Mach-E to be the end game of police EVs, instead using the phrasing of “all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles.” Something around the size and capability of the Explorer seems like the most obvious answer, as the Explorer is popular with law enforcement agencies across the country.

Unfortunately, Ford didn’t detail any of the changes it made to the Mustang Mach-E it’s sending to the Michigan State Police. We can tell it’s the GT from the photos, as it’s rocking the big Brembos underneath GT wheels and wide tires. Plus, it has the full GT exterior package. So it’s safe to assume the state police will be testing the GT with its 480 horsepower and sub-4-second 0-60 mph time.

