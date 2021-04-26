2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Performance Edition finalize specs, prices and delivery dates

The final details concerning the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT are out. Ford has additional specs, features and pricing to share with us today, along with an official release schedule. Plus, we also have a couple new details to share about the Performance Edition version of the GT.

For starters, the Mach-E GT will start at $61,000 (including the $1,100 destination charge) and the Performance Edition at $66,000. Order books open on April 28 for both of them — you can order one online or go directly to a local dealership. Both versions will be eligible for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

As a reminder, below are the important performance specs for the pair of Mach-E GTs. Nothing has changed from the last time Ford detailed them for us.

The regular Mach-E GT is rocking 480 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque, which is good enough for a 3.8-second 0-60 mph sprint. Meanwhile, the Performance Edition steps up the torque figure to 634 pound-feet, dropping the 0-60 mph time to just 3.5 seconds. Estimated range for the standard GT is 250 miles, while the Performance Edition drops it down to 235 miles.

New today, is Ford’s announcement of an “Unbridled Extend” mode in the Performance Edition. Ford calls it a “track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode.” It’s meant to balance power output for lap time consistency over extended periods on track. Ford didn’t go into deep technical detail of what it does, but it sounds like the drive mode is designed to keep anything from getting too toasty on track, allowing you to stay out there longer than you would otherwise. Unbridled Extend will also put the traction control and stability control systems into a track-friendly setup. Lastly, Ford says it has a revamped interior sound that will play over the speakers in this mode.

The final performance detail Ford provided today involves tire choice. Performance Edition buyers will go home with Pirelli P Zero summer tires fitted as standard equipment. Meanwhile, regular GTs will have Continental all-seasons. Considering that the first GT and GT Performance Edition deliveries will take place this fall into the end of the year, you may want to begin looking into winter tire solutions if you’re planning on driving home a Performance Edition in one of the snow states.

