Take advantage of these great automotive deals this Labor Day weekend

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Labor Day is just around the corner and with its arrival each year comes a ton of great deals. Check out our list below with some of the best automotive Labor Day Amazon deals we could find.

Imazing Portable Car Jump Starter - $59.49 (26% off)

A good jump starter is a great gadget to have in your trunk in case of emergency. This one features 2000A peak current, can jump up to 10.0L gas or 8.0L diesel engines and works with many vehicle types including cars, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles and even lawn mowers. It should get you up to 30 jumps on a single full charge. In addition to jumping a battery, it can also charge most USB devices thanks to dual USB output ports. The jump starter even has an LED flashlight built in and comes with a carrying case, smart clamp, USB Type-C cable, cigarette lighter adapter, a user's manual and even a 2 year warranty. If Imazing doesn't strike your fancy, you can check out this DBPOWER starter right here available at a 35% discount as well.

LAUNCH Creader OBD2 Scanner - $21.24 (24% off)

If you're the kind of person who gets anxiety about an unexpected light popping up on your dashboard, but don't necessarily want to run to the mechanic every time one does, then you need an OBD2 scanner in your life. This OBD2 scanner by LAUNCH can read and clear fault codes for most US-based vehicles made after 1996. It features a 5-foot long cable and a "100% money back" guarantee. You can pick it up for 24% off right now, but only for a limited time.

AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge - $14.44 (24% off)

Keeping your tire pressure at an appropriate level is one of the easiest things you can do to keep your car in tip-top shape, but unfortunately, many of us are still driving around on under-inflated tires. The first step in making sure your tires are topped off is knowing when they're low in the first place and for that you'll need a tire pressure gauge. This AstroAI gauge has a backlit display as well as a lighted nozzle to make it less of a pain to get a pressure reading in the dark. Thanks to the digital display, you'll get a clear reading of your tire pressure, no guesswork needed. The gauge is battery powered, but thankfully the battery is included. Even better, this deal is a 2-for-1, since the gauges come in a 2-pack. If you're in the market for a tire pressure gauge, this is a deal worth looking at.

TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Car Detailing - $6.99 (save 5% with digital coupon)

This cleaning gel is one of the most unique car cleaning accessories you'll find. It's a kind of sticky putty that's used for getting dust and crumbs out from the most hard-to-reach places in your vehicle. The gel can be used multiple times, until the color of the "goo" turns dark. It's easy to store and to use and it even has a fresh lavender scent. At $6.99 the tool is already super affordable, but right now you can take an additional 5% off with a digital coupon right on the product page to save even more.

Anngrowy 62" Microfiber Car Wash Brush - $17.84 (29% off)

We're going to assume most people already have some basic microfiber towels and soap for their car washes, but often people will opt to awkwardly reach to the top of their vehicle or stretch across their windshield to make sure their car is as shiny as it can be. That technique mostly works, but if you want to make car washes a little easier on yourself you might consider picking up a microfiber car wash brush like this one. The handle is 62" long which should allow you to clean any hard-to-reach places with a little less stress. The brush head promises to deliver a "scratch-free, lint-free and swirl-free" finish, so you won't have to worry about accidentally messing up your ride. It even comes with an extra replacement mop head. The deal won't last forever, but you can pick up this microfiber mop for 29% off right now.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off)

The ThisWorx car vacuum has an astounding 100,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is nearly always the site's best-selling vac. At only 2.4 lbs it's easy to carry and maneuver with. It has a large dustbin, a 106w motor and a washable HEPA filter. The whole kit includes not only the vacuum but also 3 nozzle attachments, a carrying bag, a filter brush, and even a spare filter. It's important to note that this vacuum isn't cordless, but it does feature a 16-foot cord and plugs directly into your vehicle's cigarette lighter port for ease of use. The vacuum is 22% off right now, but you can then take an additional 10% off of that by applying the digital coupon on the product page.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion - $35.95 (5% off)

Are you sick of dealing with back pain on your drives? This cushion could help with that. It's made with gel memory foam and features a non-slip rubber bottom, a handle to make it easily transportable, and a removable machine-washable velour cover to make cleaning less of a hassle. The purpose of the cushion is to support your tailbone and relieve pressure on your back. This can help with lower back pain and even sciatica relief, two things that no one should have to deal with in their day-to-day life, especially while enjoying a leisurely drive. On top of that, the product comes with a lifetime warranty and a "replacement guarantee with no questions asked." The cushion is on sale for 5% off right now, but you can take an addition 10% off the price by applying the digital coupon on the product page before checking out.