Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping tire pressures at your vehicle's recommended PSI is key to getting the most out of your tires. Buying your own tire pressure gauge is a cheap and effective way to take care of your tires. They are very easy to use and small enough to store in your glove compartment. They can check tire pressures, deflate and some of them can even inflate your tires. You can expect to see improvements in performance, fuel economy and ride quality with your tires properly inflated.. Air pressure gauges can work with motorcycles, bikes, RVs, ATVs and other vehicles with inflatable tires. Here are the best tire pressure gauges available on Amazon.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling tire pressure gauge on Amazon

Measures in PSI, BAR, KPA and Kg/cm2

Measures a maximum of 150 PSI

Powered by a lithium coin

LCD display

The AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is currently the #1 best selling tire pressure gauge on Amazon. It measures up to a maximum of 150 PSI and can also measure in BAR, KPA and Kg/cm2. It’s powered by a lithium coin battery and has a backlit LCD display to easily read your pressures. The gauge will automatically shut off after 40 seconds of inactivity to conserve power.

$29.90 at Amazon

Key Features

Measures a maximum of 100 PSI

Built with solid steel and brass parts

Leak-proof hose

Smart Digital Display

ASME Grade 2A

Lifetime warranty

The JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge provides accurate results and is calibrated to meet ASME 2A standards (American Society of Mechanical Engineers). It has a smart display LCD screen with a battery life indicator and is backlit so you can see in low light conditions. This tire pressure gauge comes with a lifetime warranty.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Durable rubber casing

Made with brass, steel and rubber

Prevents leaking

Glows in the dark

No batteries needed

1 year warranty

This TIRETEK Tire Pressure Gauge is an analog gauge that doesn’t require batteries. It’s built to last as it’s made with brass, steel and rubber. It has a high-contrast dial that’s easy to read and glows in the dark at night. The 360° swivel chuck head allows easy access to your tire from any angle.

$7.47 at Amazon

Key Features

Reads PSI and KPA

Single head chuck

Deflator valve

Pressure reading range between 20 to 120 PSI

The Milton Pencil Tire pressure gauge is an affordable and simple gauge. It has a single head chuck and a deflator valve. The working PSI range of this gauge ranges between 20 to 120 pounds.

$34.90 at Amazon

Key Features

LCD backlit display

Solid brass chucks

Leakproof braided hose

Glow In the dark dial

Measured up to 200 PSI

Air compressor required to inflate tires

The Rhino USA Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge is able to inflate and deflate tires. It has a large working pressure range between 0 to 200 PSI. It has brass chucks, a glow in the dark dial and a leakproof braided hose. In order to to inflate your tires with this gauge it will need to be paired with an air compressor which is sold separately.

How to use a tire pressure gauge

Using a tire pressure gauge is very easy. First, remove the cap from the tire valve stem and place the pressure gauge on it. You then should hear the sound of air hissing and the pressure gauge should display a reading.

What PSI should I inflate my tires to?

Every vehicle has their own recommended PSI from the manufacturer. In order to find this number, look at the tag on the inside of your door and it will show you the preferred tire pressures for each tire.

Are tire pressure monitoring systems accurate?

The tire pressure monitoring system can be viewed on the vehicle's gauge cluster and it shows the current tire pressures. It will also notify you when it senses you have an under-inflated tire and need to give it some air. It’s not 100% accurate and can be off by about 1 PSI so it’s still good to keep your own tire pressure gauge handy.

Analog vs digital tire pressure gauge

An analog pressure gauge doesn’t use batteries and has a dial that moves to show the tire pressure. Digital tire pressure gauges display the measurements on a small screen and they are powered by standard batteries or lithium coin batteries.