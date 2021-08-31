Ram partners with Wolverine on pickup-truck-themed boots

Let's say you recently acquired a Ram 1500, and you really like it. But what if you like it so much that you need to show off the brand even when you're away from the truck? Well, Ram partnered with boot manufacturer Wolverine on a new line of truck-themed boots with styles for all occasions.

The end results are actually pretty sharp. There are three "trim levels" based on Ram 1500 trims. The base is the Tradesman, which comes in either brown or very light gray. They're traditional-looking work boots with subtle Ram branding on the tongue and on the sides toward the rears of the boots. Next up are the Rebel boots that, like the sporty, off-road-themed truck, are available with bold graphics and bright red accents depending on the design. They're much more in-your-face. Finally, there's the Limited, which is more of a dressy boot. It comes only in all black and is rather classy looking with modest branding.

The Tradesman boots start at $229, and the Rebel boots are only a tad pricier at $239. Unsurprisingly, the Limited is the most expensive, coming in at $400. Ram and Wolverine will even offer Ram-branded socks with three pairs for $25. You can pre-order any of the items at this link. For each item you pre-order, the companies will donate $10 to an organization called SkillsUSA, which supports programs that help youth develop trade skills. The Ram and Wolverine products will also eventually be available this October at Boot Barn stores in California and Texas and on Amazon.

