Rimac Nevera claims quickest production car with new quarter-mile time

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon had a good run as the world's quickest production car with a sub-10-second quarter-mile time. But as electric cars become even more powerful, its days as the champ are over. The Tesla Model S Plaid has a claimed 9.23-second quarter-mile time. But the real king appears to be the Rimac Nevera, which is getting quarter-mile times in the 8-second range.

The company set its fastest time yet this week at Famoso Raceway. The company brought out Brooks Weiselblat of DragTimes to record and drive the car. As such the company has timing from the drag strip as well as VBox data from onboard the car. The fastest time recorded was 8.582 seconds at 167.51 mph. You can see it at the 19:09 mark in the video. The company said it was the eleventh attempt in one day, and as the video shows, it was far from the only sub-9-second time.

Now, as it was a drag strip, the times were set with a VHT-prepped surface, which is sticky and good for launches. But the car was on production tires — Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires to be specific. The company also noted that it has managed to do an 8.62-second quarter-mile on an un-prepped airstrip.

Without any sanctioning body to record these runs, this is only an unofficial record. But it's still a convincing demonstration of the Nevera's performance. And we probably shouldn't be surprised. The car makes 1,914 horsepower ,and it goes to all four wheels via four motors with some impressive traction management. Rimac also said it thinks it can get a faster time with the Nevera, so stay tuned for future developments.

