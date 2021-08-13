New spy photos show Corvette prototypes, possibly hybrid, testing alongside Acura NSX

Spies caught a few C8 Chevrolet Corvette prototypes testing alongside an Acura NSX in rural Michigan this week, lending credence to ongoing rumors of electrified variants of GM's mid-engine sports car.

At launch, the C8 Corvette was expected to generally follow previous generations' powertrain hierarchy, with the potential addition of hybrid or even battery-electric models. The notion of a halo performance hybrid model named "Zora" intended to compete with the world's hypercars has even been floated, but so far, GM remains relatively mum on what to expect from its quicker C8 models.

While we'd love to believe that GM is testing a 1,000-horsepower halo model already, the presence of Acura's 573-horsepower mid-engine hybrid suggests that we're looking at something milder. To command a premium over the 495-horsepower V8 offered in the base Corvette, we'd expect a hybrid variant to match or eclipse the NSX's output.

Some rumors have suggested the long-trademarked "E-Ray" badge could adorn a mid-range hybrid model that would slot into the lineup in place of the previous Grand Sport model. In its most recent iterations, Grand Sport has been the choice for buyers who want chassis improvements along the lines of those available on the Z06 without having to spring for the latter's range-topping MSRP. The new Z06 was spotted testing in the same general area as these likely hybrids.

One thing we can say with certainty is that these are not battery-electric models. The large openings in the front fascia are a dead giveaway in that regard, and audio supplied by our spy shooters confirms that each photographed prototype is at least partially motivated by internal combustion.

Related Video: