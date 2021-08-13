2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 spy photos show center exhaust and more details

Chevy has kept its C8 Corvette Z06 under thick wraps for quite some time, but now the camouflage is starting to come off. These new spy photos show a thinly-covered Z06 giving us a good look at some of the visual changes such as its big rear wing and center exhaust.

But before we get to the back, there are somethings to cover from the front. The bumper is significantly reshaped, and it looks like the grilles have been enlarged and opened up, undoubtedly for better cooling. It has a deep splitter and aggressive dive planes on each end.

On the sides, wide side skirts match the front splitter. But more eye-catching are the enormous side intakes. Not only do they stick out farther, but they seem to come farther forward on the car, and blend into the panel gap for the door opening.

Then of course we have the revisions at the tail end. The wing is huge, and it differs significantly from the regular C8's optional wing. It has only the two supports and has a wavy shape. We also finally get to see the production-ready center exhaust. It has four tips all clustered in a row like on past Corvette models. It looks like there are more openings for air to pass through the rear bumper, too.

The Corvette Z06 will be fully revealed this fall, and it will probably go on sale sometime next year. In previous spy video and the official trailer, the exhaust note all but confirms it will use a flat-plane crank V8. Rumors suggest is could be a 5.5-liter DOHC engine derived from the C8.R race car and could rev to 9,000 rpm.

