Alfa Romeo to go all-electric by 2027

On an earnings report last week, Alfa Romeo parent company Stellantis tacked on some electrification plans for its 14 brands. One surprising piece of information: Alfa Romeo would be the first of them to go fully electric, and it'll happen by 2027.

We've known that Alfa Romeo would eventually go electric, but it's a bit surprising to hear that Stellantis wants it to happen on such a short timeline, and that it would spearhead its EV push. Alfa Romeo has been one of the most protected brands in the Stellantis empire, and one of the most traditional as well. The often quirky but nevertheless beloved brand has long been a favorite among car enthusiasts. In fact, brand heritage is so important that back in 2014 the company opted to develop its own Spider rather than borrow a platform from the ND Miata (That car went to become the Fiat 124 instead).

Stellantis didn't confirm what the first Alfa EV would be, but it could arrive in the form of a subcompact crossover about the size of a BMW X1. It could also share the platform with other Stellantis brands like Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep and is slated to debut in 2022 or 2023.

In the meantime, Alfa Romeo is working on the Tonale plug-in hybrid electric, which was recently delayed. Reportedly, Stellantis head Jean-Philippe Imparato was not satisfied with the hybrid-electric system. The PHEV crossover will share a platform with an upcoming Jeep model as well. It should arrive in early 2022 if things stay on track from here.

The express timeline also indicates that the new Stellantis STLA large-vehicle architecture will have to be ready before 2027. It's set to replace the sharp-handling rear-wheel-drive Giorgio platform that underpins the Giulia and Stelvio. And while it'll be shared across multiple Stellantis brands, Imparato has promised Alfa Romeo-badged cars will retain the qualities that have made the name so special.

In the same report, Stellantis confirmed that Opel would go all-electric by 2028 and Fiat would follow by 2030.

