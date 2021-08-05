Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is a track-only car rarer than the 935

There have been many amazing Porsche 911s, but arguably the most amazing is the 991.2 GT2 RS Clubsport. Why? Well, despite being a few years old, one just claimed the production car record at the Nürburgring. It also provided the base for the return of the Porsche 935. And now, Porsche has taken that same old model and created another track-only monster, this time with help from its 25-year partner Manthey Racing. It's called the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25.

Mechanically, it's similar to the regular GT2 RS Clubsport. It makes the 691 horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six. But it gets many, many changes to the exterior and even the cooling system. As you can clearly see, the body has been lengthened, and it has also been widened. The latter is necessary to house the wide, low-offset 18-inch wheels taken from the Porsche 935, though without the aerodynamic covers. The whole body was developed with Manthey Racing. It produces additional downforce at the front, and the underside has been enclosed. The car's radiator is now positioned centrally, instead of putting radiators on each side of the rear of the car, which was done for improved brake cooling. It also has new rear wing endplates and supports, and a new diffuser.

As for the paint scheme, the lime green highlights are a tribute to a Manthey Racing car. Specifically, it's a tribute to the 911 GT3 R car the team races in the Nürburgring endurance series. It's bright lime green and uses some of the same aerodynamic tricks as the Clubsport 25, such as vents in the hood that channel air to the rear wing and the same cooling strategy.

Porsche will only build 30 examples of the Clubsport 25, which is fewer than half the number of 935s it built. Each one costs 525,000 euros, or just over $620,000. Deliveries start in January, and prospective buyers should email 911GT2RSClubsport25@porsche.de.

Related video: