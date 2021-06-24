Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Manthey kit sets Nurburgring production car lap record

Porsche is claiming the Nürburgring lap record for a production car once more, and it’s doing so with a 911 GT2 RS. However, there’s the slightest bit of gray area with this particular record. The 911 GT2 RS that broke the record is fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit. That screams “modified” at first blush, but Porsche skirts around that issue by saying that it offers this Manthey Performance Kit as a Porsche Tequipment option and sells it via Porsche Centers. This satisfies the “production” requirements, so the lap record is filed thusly.

Mercedes-AMG might be a little chuffed, though. This Manthey Performance Kit-equipped GT2 RS beat its AMG GT Black Series (previous record holder) around the ‘Ring by just 0.316 second. As Dominic Toretto says in “The Fast and the Furious” though, “It don't matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning's winning.”

Porsche’s official time set by development driver Lars Kern is 6:43.300 minutes. Versus a non-Manthey GT2 RS, it’s 4.747 seconds quicker. Modifications were made to the chassis, brakes and aero components to make the lap faster.

The new dampers in front have three different settings, while the rears have four. A new pad compound is paired with Porsche’s carbon ceramic rotors that is even more aggressive than standard. And the aero improvements include added flaps on the front spoiler, a new rear spoiler, modified diffuser, additional underbody coverings and aero discs on the rear wheels. Downforce in front at 124 mph increases from 108 pounds to 154 pounds. In the rear, it goes up from 205 pounds to 441 pounds. Kern cites the additional downforce as the main additive that allowed the lap to be nearly five seconds quicker than a normal GT2 RS.

Manthey’s last change includes an additional water tank for spray cooling of the intercoolers. The extra tank allows for fewer fill-ups, which is perfect for those who buy the track-focused Manthey kit. Porsche says European owners of the GT2 RS can order the kit now from a Porsche Center. It all comes with a Porsche warranty, and Porsche promises the kit will come to other markets in time.

Related video: