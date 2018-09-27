New Porsche 935 debuts at Rennsport Reunion, based on 911 GT2 RS

The original Porsche 935 is a racing legend. The car was introduced in 1976 as a homologated version of the Porsche 911 Turbo and dominated the racing scene for several years. It won the 24 Hours of Daytona and Sebring six times each. Kremer Racing even won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1979. To celebrate that car's success, Porsche just revealed a new 935 at the Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca Raceway.
The new car is styled to look like the 935/78, the final Porsche-developed iteration of the car. The 935/78 was dubbed "Moby Dick" thanks to its long tail and wide fenders as well as the white base color on the Martini livery. The new 935 features similar bodywork, including the white, red and blue Martini colors. Most of the bodywork has been replaced with carbon-fiber composite panels, improving aero and reducing weight. The 935 weighs just 3,042 pounds.
The extra bodywork means the 935 is 191.7 inches long and 79.9 inches wide, more than a foot longer and several inches wider than the 991.2-generation GT2 RS it's based on. Other changes include aero wheels, a 75-inch wide rear wing and headlights mounted in the lower air intakes.Inside, the new 935 is fitted with a carbon-fiber steering wheel, a Recaro racing seat, a six-point harness and a lightweight lithium-ion battery in the passenger footwell. The car is also fitted with an air jack and fire extinguishing system.
The new 935 makes 700 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six. Porsche says it's basically the same as the one in the GT2 RS. Likewise, power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car uses six-piston fixed calipers up front with four-piston calipers in the rear. The original 935/78 used a turbocharged 3.2-liter flat-six with water-cooled heads.
Porsche plans to build and sell 77 of the new 935s. The price is listed at about $817,167, and the car will be delivered starting in June 2019.
Related Video:
The new car is styled to look like the 935/78, the final Porsche-developed iteration of the car. The 935/78 was dubbed "Moby Dick" thanks to its long tail and wide fenders as well as the white base color on the Martini livery. The new 935 features similar bodywork, including the white, red and blue Martini colors. Most of the bodywork has been replaced with carbon-fiber composite panels, improving aero and reducing weight. The 935 weighs just 3,042 pounds.
The extra bodywork means the 935 is 191.7 inches long and 79.9 inches wide, more than a foot longer and several inches wider than the 991.2-generation GT2 RS it's based on. Other changes include aero wheels, a 75-inch wide rear wing and headlights mounted in the lower air intakes.Inside, the new 935 is fitted with a carbon-fiber steering wheel, a Recaro racing seat, a six-point harness and a lightweight lithium-ion battery in the passenger footwell. The car is also fitted with an air jack and fire extinguishing system.
The new 935 makes 700 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six. Porsche says it's basically the same as the one in the GT2 RS. Likewise, power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The car uses six-piston fixed calipers up front with four-piston calipers in the rear. The original 935/78 used a turbocharged 3.2-liter flat-six with water-cooled heads.
Porsche plans to build and sell 77 of the new 935s. The price is listed at about $817,167, and the car will be delivered starting in June 2019.
Related Video: