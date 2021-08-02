Tesla Model S Plaid edges Porsche 911 GT2 RS at Laguna Seca

The Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid race car lapped Laguna Seca quicker than a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the hands of pro driver Randy Pobst, coming in second only to the McLaren Senna at California's most prestigious road course.

A new EV record at Laguna Seca! Dark Helmet was driven by @RandyPobst to a 1:28.2 at TeslaCorsa 16!

For reference fastest production car record is a McLaren Senna with a 1:27.6. 2nd fastest a Porsche 991 GT2 RS with a 1:28:3. All 3 driven by Randy. pic.twitter.com/05K34tkj5U — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) August 2, 2021

"Another big day for the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid team," Pobst posted to Instagram. "New EV lap record! With UP leaders Avi and Ben. 156 mph into Turn Two at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, astonishing speed from a luxury four-door sedan. This car is not far at all from the stock street car."

The car, known to the team as Dark Helmet, ran a 1:28.213 lap – just a tenth of a second quicker than the big-power track-spec Porsche and 6/10ths behind the track's record-holder. All three were driven by Pobst. Earlier this summer, Unplugged Performance took the Model S Plaid race car up Pikes Peak, finishing first in the exhibition class and 10th overall at the world-famous hill climb. After Pikes Peak, Pobst called Dark Helmet "the most bad-to-the-bone electric car ever made."