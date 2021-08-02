Motorsports

Tesla Model S Plaid edges Porsche 911 GT2 RS at Laguna Seca

And not far behind the record-holding McLaren Senna

Aug 2nd 2021 at 11:20AM

The Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid race car lapped Laguna Seca quicker than a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the hands of pro driver Randy Pobst, coming in second only to the McLaren Senna at California's most prestigious road course. 

"Another big day for the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model S Plaid team," Pobst posted to Instagram. "New EV lap record! With UP leaders Avi and Ben. 156 mph into Turn Two at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, astonishing speed from a luxury four-door sedan. This car is not far at all from the stock street car."

The car, known to the team as Dark Helmet, ran a 1:28.213 lap – just a tenth of a second quicker than the big-power track-spec Porsche and 6/10ths behind the track's record-holder. All three were driven by Pobst.  Earlier this summer, Unplugged Performance took the Model S Plaid race car up Pikes Peak, finishing first in the exhibition class and 10th overall at the world-famous hill climb. After Pikes Peak, Pobst called Dark Helmet "the most bad-to-the-bone electric car ever made."

 

 

