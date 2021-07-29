New Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV coming before the end of the year

Mitsubishi was the first automaker to market with an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid crossover, the Outlander PHEV, which went on sale in some parts of the world as long ago as 2013. It hit the U.S. market in 2016 as a 2017 model and was just updated for 2021 with a more powerful electrified drivetrain and a bigger battery pack. But it was still based on the old Outlander architecture instead of the completely new non-PHEV Outlander that launched as a 2022 model and shared a lot of its underpinnings with the Nissan Rogue.

Now Mitsubishi says an all-new Outlander PHEV will hit its home market of Japan before the calendar closes on 2021 and will debut in the States in the middle of 2022. As expected, it will be built on the automaker's latest crossover chassis, a vastly improved platform that benefits greatly from the automaker's partnerships with Nissan and Renault. We don't have any specific details, but Mitsubishi says we can expect "improved motor output and increased battery capacity over the current model." That means "more powerful road performance and greater driving range."

As competent as the current Outlander PHEV is, more power, greater range and improved driving dynamics courtesy of a new chassis are all excellent benefits, which is good since the Outlander PHEV faces awfully tough competition, particularly in the form of the Toyota RAV4 Prime. Plus, the new Outlander PHEV has an ace up its sleeve: Mitsubishi says this of its upcoming PHEV: "integrated components and an optimized layout allow the new model to accommodate seven passengers in three rows."

That's all we know so far. But as soon as we have more details, so will you.

