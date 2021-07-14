Lego adds a bay-window Volkswagen camper van to its catalog of cars

Lego released another kit that will delight builders and fans of air-cooled Volkswagen models alike. The latest addition to its growing portfolio of cars is a bay-window Volkswagen camper van loaded with realistic features.

In contrast to some of the more basic Lego kits, the Bus is not a toy; it's a 2,207-piece set that's 13.5 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and six inches tall. Assigned set number 10279, it was developed for experienced adult builders as a follow-up to the split-window model sold in the early 2010s. Like its predecessor, both in the Volkswagen range and in the Lego world, the Bus features a redesigned front end and a sliding side door, among other updates.

Volkswagen's emblematic Bus took on many forms during its decades-long production run. Lego will release it as a camper, which is one of its best-known configurations. Builders will need to assemble a Westfalia-like pop-up top and a fully-equipped interior with opening cabinets, fabric curtains, a sink, a teapot and a folding rear bench. The set will also include a pair of folding chairs, a surfboard and decals for those who want to customize it.

The camper is a licensed Volkswagen product, and it's surprisingly realistic. We can tell it's modeled after a pre-1973 Bus because the front turn signals are positioned below the headlights, for example; they later moved up. Lego made the steering functional, so Minifigures can live their best #vanlife in whatever setting you build for them.

Lego's newest Volkswagen kit will be available online and in stores on August 1, 2021. It's priced at $180. If you're more into Bugs than Buses, Lego released a 10-inch long, 1,167-piece Beetle (set number 10252) in 2016.

