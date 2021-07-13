Toyota teases 2022 Tundra's panoramic moonroof

Toyota has made a game of unveiling its 2022 Tundra redesign, teasing out the flagship pickup truck in bits and pieces over the past several weeks. This entry is no less paltry. Behold, the moonroof. It's going to be panoramic.

Like the teaser we got of the Tundra's interior — which really only showed us that the Tundra will have a steering wheel, sun visors and, you know, a windshield — this is also a view out of the new pickup's cabin more than it is a view within.

Details on the redesigned half-ton remain few and far between, but we expect it to be powered by a new – and likely electrified – six-cylinder dubbed "iForce Max" based on the 3.5-liter V6 that will power the new Toyota Land Cruiser, with which the Tundra should share at least some of its underlying architecture. It makes 415 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque in that application, without any help from batteries.

We also know that Toyota's half-ton will join the Ram 1500 among the ranks of workhorse pickups with coil-sprung rear axles. Prototypes of this configuration have been spotted testing on public roads.