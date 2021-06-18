2022 Toyota Tundra leaked, shows off muscular front end

Multiple outlets shared a leaked image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra shared by a member of the Tundras.com forum Friday morning. The leaked image appears to be of a styling mock-up for the eventual TRD or TRD Pro variant, boasting punched-out fenders, black-finish wheels and all-terrain tires.

The image above is one of several that were leaked in the form of photos of the truck on various electronic screens; forum members adjusted the images to clear up distortion from the oblique angle at which they were originally taken.

We have nothing else to share about the new Tundra apart from what Toyota has announced about its powertrain and what we've seen in spy photos. Rumors have suggested for a while that Toyota is working on a new turbocharged and electrified six-cylinder to replace the range-topping 5.7L V8. This electrification rumor was further buoyed by Toyota's use of blue in the iForce MAX logo that was teased earlier in June.

A 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with 415 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque will power the new Toyota Land Cruiser, with which the Tundra should share at least some of its underlying architecture. While we can't say for certain, it seems unlikely they they'd develop two six-cylinder engines simultaneously for what are ultimately similar packages and applications, so it's safe to assume that the two will share engines, perhaps with a hybrid version of the turbo-six topping the range.

Toyota's half-ton will join the Ram 1500 in being offered with a coil-sprung rear suspension, and the platform underpinning it will also be utilized for the development of the next-generation Tacoma.

