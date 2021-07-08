LiveWire One is the Harley-Davidson LiveWire, but cheaper

A couple months ago, Harley-Davidson announced that LiveWire would become its own brand, not just a model in the Harley line-up. And now it's showing the first LiveWire model, the One. It's really just a Harley-Davidson LiveWire with one big difference: it's quite a bit cheaper.

The LiveWire One starts at $21,999 without destination, which the company did not disclose. In comparison, the Harley-Davidson LiveWire starts at $29,799 without destination. So the One gets a nearly $8,000 discount.

Despite the price drop, the One doesn't really lose anything except the Harley version's orange or yellow colors – the One is only available in white or black. Otherwise you get the same 15.5-kWh battery pack that delivers around 146 miles of range in the city and 70 on the highway. It has the same electric motor making 105 horsepower and 86 pound-feet of torque. It has the same chassis and look. It still supports DC fast charging that allows for an 80% charge in 45 minutes or a 100% charge in an hour.

So unless you really have to have those paint colors, the LiveWire One looks like it will be the best way into an electric Harley, for now ... as long as you live in California, New York or Texas, which are the first three states that will get this new electric bike. We expect wider availability will follow.

