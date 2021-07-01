Porsche is reportedly preparing to recall all of its Taycan electric cars globally following reports of sudden unexpected power loss. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the United States opened an investigation into reports of power loss on May 17, after it received nine complaints from owners "alleging a loss of motive power while in motion at any speed without warning to the driver." The complaints were received from owners of 2020 and 2021 model-year Taycans, and six of the nine would not restart after the issue.

In addition to the 800-volt lithium-ion battery pack that provides power to the vehicle's electric powertrain, the Taycan includes a 12-volt auxiliary battery. NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) explains that "a loss of charge in the 12-volt battery may deactivate the entire electrical system and prevent the vehicle from operation."

According to a report from Bloomberg that cites "people familiar with the matter," Porsche will announce a global recall of the Taycan within the coming days. The recall will fix the software glitch that is apparently at the root of the problem.

NHTSA's ODI also sent a letter on June 11 to Porsche parent Volkswagen requesting information about the Audi E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT "to gather information in support of ODI’s comparative analysis of peer vehicles" of the Taycan. Audi's electric sedan uses a similar electric powertrain as the one that debuted from Porsche, though it's not clear if the issue affecting the Taycan will spread to the Audi division or to the Taycan Cross Turismo variant that was introduced for the 2021 model year.

