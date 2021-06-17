Ford acquires EV fleet management firm Electriphi

Ford announced Thursday morning that it has acquired California-based fleet management firm Electriphi. The EV charging management and fleet monitoring software will be integrated into the new Ford Pro suite for commercial and "flee-tail" customers who purchase the company's new electrified vehicles, such as the E-Transit delivery van and F-150 Lightning Pro. Gee, it's like they planned that.

"Charging management remains a hurdle to mass adoption," Ford's announcement acknowledged. "Ford Pro plans on leveraging its leadership position in the commercial vehicle market, its vehicle offerings and Electriphi’s technology to help customers with this transition."

The deal will close in June, Ford said – months before Ford starts shipping its E-Transit to customers and a full year ahead of the release of the F-150 Lightning Pro, but whether Electriphi's platform will be fully integrated ahead of either launch remains to be seen.

"As commercial customers add electric vehicles to their fleets, they want depot charging options to make sure they’re powered up and ready to go to work every day," Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said in the announcement. "With Electriphi’s existing advanced technology IP in the Ford Pro electric vehicles and services portfolio, we will enhance the experience for commercial customers and be a single-source solution for fleet-depot charging."

Related videos: