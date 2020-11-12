Ford revealed the all-electric 2022 E-Transit van lineup Thursday morning, showing the world its vision for a petroleum-free fleet. With 126 miles of range and 317 pound-feet of torque, Ford expects commercial buyers will find it appealing at its sub-$45,000 MSRP.

We only have preliminary specifications for the 2022 E-Transit, but so far, it looks pretty good on paper. Ford is targeting 266 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque from its rear-mounted electric motor, which is comparable to the naturally aspirated 3.5L V6 currently offered as a base engine, which makes 275 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque; the 3.5-liter turbocharged EcoBoost engine makes 310 hp and 400 lb-ft.

Ford did not elaborate on whether dual-motor variants will be offered down the line, but the van will be offered in eight configurations at launch — including three roof heights and three lengths, plus chassis cab and cutaway models. The company's new Pro Power Onboard accessory power system, which debuted with the 2021 F-150, will also be offered on the E-Transit. It remains to be seen how desirable it will be in this application, as it is limited to just 2.4 kW (vs. 7.2 kW max for the F-150 PowerBoost) and without the hybrid's built-in gasoline generator feature, will not offer nearly as much uptime.

While 126 miles of total range may not seem impressive for today's new crop of EVs, it's a solid number for urban applications, where short-range delivery and service calls are the norm. On a 115-kilowatt DC fast charger, Ford says the E-Transit can replenish up to 45 miles of range in just 15 minutes. An at-home DC charging station will fully replenish the E-Transit's battery in eight hours.

"This makes E-Transit ideal for commercial customers who know their drive routes and often work in urban environments," said Ford commercial boss Ted Cannis. "Affordability is key, and our customers buy only what they need to get the job done. E-Transit provides ample range at a price that makes the transition to electric easy. And Ford is just getting started."

Ford is targeting a maximum payload of 3,800 pounds for its enclosed variants and up to 4,290 pounds for cutaway models, both of which are comparable to existing gasoline-powered, single-rear-wheel offerings despite the extra weight of the battery-electric powertrain. Long-wheelbase, high-roof variants will offer more than 487 cubic feet of cargo room, Ford says — identical to the existing variants.

"E-Transit is a smart workhorse for U.S. cities designed with insight from 30 million miles of customer telematics data to deliver the right amount of range based on fleet needs – at a price that makes it easy to switch to electric," Ford said in its announcement. "While most newcomers in the van business are still building prototypes, developing testing protocols and addressing difficult usage conditions, Ford’s commercial vehicle ecosystem is expanding to include electric vehicle monitoring software and connected solutions for fleets to seamlessly integrate into day-to-day operations."

To that end, the E-Transit will leverage Ford's existing commercial connected services to deliver greater logistical and operational support. Not only will the E-Transit feature over-the-air updates and other niceties that come with an always-on connection, but it will also allow operators to more reliably track, maintain and support their fleets and drivers. The E-Transit's onboard monitoring systems can detect break-ins, enforce geofencing, and report other activity without an intermediary system.