2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali interior spied with dramatic redesign

The 2022 GMC Sierra’s interior overhaul is coming into better view with these new spy shots revealing a totally new dash.

GMC teased out a few changes when it announced Super Cruise was coming to the 2022 Sierra, but only so much was visible in the tightly cropped photo. These spy shots tell a fuller story about what’s going on inside the new GMC pickup. We’re instantly drawn to the new center stack that doesn’t even remotely look like the truck’s current design.

There’s a new widescreen infotainment system integrated nicely into the dash just below new thin air vents. It appears to be running a version of Android Automotive. The Google Assistant bubble is visible in the top left corner, and a Google sign-in screen is showing on the far right. GMC is obviously still prioritizing hard buttons and knobs for all vital controls. A big, knurled-looking volume knob is positioned to the left of the screen. And the climate control layout is all buttons and knobs with glossy black and chrome accents. This, along with the angled surfaces, classes it up a bit versus the current sea of flat black center stack buttons. Even the push button start appears dressed up in chrome.

One other large change to the center console area is the introduction of a gear lever replacing the column-mounted shifter. The new shifter looks slathered in leather, glossy plastic and chrome accents. There’s a part of us that will miss the chunky truck-like operation of the column-mounted shifter, but this new design is certainly more befitting of a luxury pickup. And from what we can tell, this Sierra is the luxury-oriented Denali trim. Its exterior features give it away with the ostentatious grille treatment and chrome trim scattered about.

We still don’t know which, if any, of these features we see here will be exclusive to the Denali, but the digital instrument cluster seems like a given but will likely be available further down the trim tree. This replaces the truck’s current, tired-looking gauges with a vibrant and neatly-integrated screen. Super Cruise, as it is throughout the lineup of GM cars that offer it, also looks optional — this Denali does not have the fancy light-up steering wheel or controls for it.

It’s worth noting that this Denali’s interior could be different than the rest of the Sierra lineup. GM already did that with the redesigned Yukon, giving its top trim model a different look than the rest of the trims. It's also difficult to tell how similar or different this interior is versus the Silverado's refreshed interior we spied a while back — one common theme is bigger, better screens. Regardless, we’re glad to see that GM is fixing its truck’s biggest weak point with the mid-cycle refresh. With its many excellent powertrains, the Sierra looks like it’s going to be a much more formidable opponent in the truck wars soon.

Related video: