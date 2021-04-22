2022 Ford F-150 EV cabin spy photos reveal Mustang Mach-E screen

A new batch of spy photos of the 2022 Ford F-150 EV has confirmed what we already suspected based on previous peeks: The all-electric version of Ford's half-ton workhorse is getting a big infotainment screen like the one found in the new Mustang Mach-E.

With this, the all-electric pickup joins Ford's Expedition and the aforementioned electric crossover at the forefront of this interior changeover, unlike the run-of-the-mill F-150 variants (the hybrid included), which still utilize a screen that fits flush to the dashboard. That screen is backed by the Ford Sync 4A operating system and interface. In the Mach-E, the vertical screen stretches 15.5 inches, and it appears we'll get the same (or similar) scale here.

Curiously, the non-electric F-150 variants seem poised to carry on with their existing setup for at least the next couple of model years, as the truck was freshly updated for 2021. Their hardware is compatible with Sync 4, which means they should not want for functionality despite the older tech.