2023 Cadillac Lyriq production model revealed with range, power, price

We got our first look at the Cadillac Lyriq's design last August, and now the company is revealing the official production version of the electric crossover. The good news is that it looks almost identical to the preproduction version no matter where you look, inside or outside the car. It has the same long hood, low roof, creased body work, illuminated grille and groovy taillights. The interior retains the 33-inch instrument and infotainment screen and wood and metal trim. Only detail changes to things like the camera in the grille and the reworked control knob in the center console distinguish it from the concept.

So if it basically looks the same, what's new here? Well, we finally have specifics on all the stuff that powers the concept-car body. At launch, the Lyriq will only be offered with a single motor and rear-wheel drive. The motor makes 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque funneled through a single-speed transmission. Supplying the motor with juice is a 100-kWh battery, though Cadillac didn't specify if that's the usable capacity or gross capacity. Cadillac estimates that the battery will provide more than 300 miles of range on a single charge. The initial models will be equipped with on-board charging equipment that can handle 19.2-kW Level 2 charging and 190-kW DC fast charging. The former can add 52 miles of range in an hour, and the latter can add 76 miles of range in 10 minutes and 195 miles in half an hour. Cadillac has made no mention of an 800-volt extra-fast DC charging system like in the GMC Hummer EV. There's a chance a system like that could be offered later, just like the forthcoming all-wheel-drive Lyriq variant.

The Lyriq rides on multi-link independent suspension at all four corners, using "passive-plus" shocks, so it won't be adaptive or use GM's fancy magnetic suspension, at least at launch. Braking is provided by large 17-inch rotors at the front and 18-inch units at the back, welcome additions for the 5,610-pound crossover.

Cadillac also gave us some basics on what equipment will be offered with the first run of Lyriqs. Only two colors, a silver and a black, will be available to begin with, and another silver will come a tad later. We imagine more colors will be offered on later Lyriq models. The interior comes in gray or black. Twenty-inch wheels are standard with 22-inch examples available as an option. Other high-end features available include Super Cruise, a 19-speaker AKG Studio sound system and noise cancellation.

Cadillac will start taking reservations this September for the Lyriq. Production begins in the first quarter of 2022 with deliveries following soon after. The base price on the Lyriq will be $59,990, which undercuts the Audi E-Tron by around $7,000, and the Jaguar I-Pace by around $10,000. On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y is about $10,000 less, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge is about $5,000 less.