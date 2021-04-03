2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV revealed, priced the same as the truck

Following up on the 2024 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck's big reveal back in October is the SUV variant. And it looks pretty much the way you would expect. From roughly the doors forward, it's the same as the blocky pickup. But the back half now has an enclosed cargo area, a full-door tailgate and full-size spare mounted to it.

Besides the tweaked looks, the SUV is physically shorter. The full dimensions haven't been revealed yet, but the wheelbase is a full 8.9 inches shorter than the truck at 126.7 inches total. The overall length is likely reduced by even more, since the tail is much shorter than the truck's, with the rear wheels close to the bumper. Both of these changes will greatly improve breakover and departure angles, plus make the vehicle generally more maneuverable on and off road. GMC boasts that with four-wheel-steering, the turning circle is just 35.4 feet, that's about a foot and a half tighter than the truck.

Powertrains are identical to that of the truck. The EV2 and EV2X get two motors making 625 horsepower. Higher EV3X and Edition 1 trims have three motors making 830 horsepower. Electric range varies between about 250 miles to 300 miles depending on specification. Extremely fast 800-volt, 300-kW DC fast charging is available and included on all but the base trim level. An Extreme Off-Road Package is available on EV2X and above that adds 18-inch wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires. You'll also be able to get the ground clearance increasing air suspension and four-wheel-steering with the famous Crab Mode. Super Cruise will be standard on every GMC Hummer EV.

Pricing and trim levels are nearly identical to the pickup truck, with only the Edition 1 varying. The base model starts at $79,995, and each trim and price is listed below. Prices are listed without the destination charge because the destination charge has not been revealed yet.

EV2: $79,995

$79,995 EV2X: $89,995

$89,995 EV3X: $99,995

$99,995 Edition 1: $105,595 ($110,595 with Extreme Off-Road Package)

The Edition 1 SUVs will be available first with sales starting early next year. The EV2X and EV3X will go on sale that spring, and the base EV2 trims will go on sale in Spring 2024. GMC is taking reservations now, and they can be made at this link.

