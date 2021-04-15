Audi previews the EV concept it's bringing to the Shanghai show

The pace of Audi's electric vehicle rollout is shocking, if you'll pardon the pun. Less than a day after unveiling two variants of the Q4 E-Tron, the German firm published a sketch that previews a new battery-powered concept car.

Precisely what Audi will bring to the 2021 edition of the Shanghai auto show is open to interpretation. Several key styling cues and the E-Tron emblem on the bottom of the bumper all but confirm the model is electric, and the low ride height strongly suggests we're not looking at a crossover or an SUV. It could be a coupe, a sedan, or a wagon. Unverified rumors claim the R8 will go electric, but we doubt that's what we're looking at; the front end is too long.

Some of Audi's earlier electric concepts have been wildly futuristic; the AI:ME and the AI:Trail immediately come to mind. In contrast, the one headed to China looks relatively grounded in reality, so it's not terribly far-fetched to speculate it will break cover as a preview of an upcoming production model. It will be quick, judging by the super-sized brake calipers, but it likely won't eclipse the RS E-Tron GT's 3.1-second sprint from zero to 60 mph.

Audi will release additional details about its Shanghai-bound concept in the coming days and the event is scheduled to open its doors on April 21. In addition to the new E-Tron, we'll see a preview of Toyota's first mass-produced EV.

