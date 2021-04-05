GMC offers more 2024 Hummer EV SUV details, photos

GMC has shared more details about its 2024 Hummer EV SUV after its debut during the NCAA Final Four tournament. The SUV which follows the Hummer EV pickup, is smaller, more maneuverable and has a few features the truck doesn’t. GM says it’s meant to strike a balance between off-road capability and on-road driving. GM also says Edition 1 reservations are already sold out.

Compared to the truck, the Hummer SUV has a wheelbase about 9 inches shorter. With four-wheel steering, its turning circle is just 35.4 feet, which GM emphasizes is tighter than that of the Ford Mustang Mach-E (38.1 feet). It’s also less than the Hummer pickup’s 37.1-foot turning circle. The SUV, which, at 196.8 inches long, is 20 inches shorter than the truck overall. It also features a much shorter rear overhang, at 35.5 inches.

While that’s all helpful maneuvering through city traffic or suburban parking lots, it also provides advantages off-road. It has an approach angle of 49.6 degrees, a 49.0-degree departure angle and a 34.4-degree breakover angle. Suspension travel is 13 inches front and rear, with 16 inches of maximum ground clearance thanks to its Extract Mode that temporarily raises the vehicle to get out of tricky terrain. It can ford water 32 inches deep. It also features the same CrabWalk mode as the pickup. Available Ultravision provides 17 cameras, including underbody views to help navigate the trail.

The Hummer SUV benefits from an enclosed cargo area behind the second row of seats. It still features the Infinity Roof with removable panels above the two seating rows to essentially turn the SUV into a convertible. At the rear is a swing-out tailgate that opens wider than the width of the vehicle. A spare tire rides on the tailgate as well. With the rear seats folded, cargo volume peaks at 81.8 cubic feet. Additional hidden storage space is found below the recycled rubber floor mat, which features a design inspired by the moon’s Sea of Tranquility (that's where Apollo 11 landed).

As for technology, the Hummer SUV gets a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, plus a 12.3-inch instrument display in front of the driver. Fourteen cameras come standard, and the aforementioned Ultravision provides a total of 17 cameras, including a surround view. The MyGMC mobile app offers satellite rendered trail maps that can also help manage energy consumption off-road and make sure you have enough juice to make it to a charger when finished. An available Power Station Generator can provide auxiliary power, and can even be used to charge another electric vehicle.

For pricing and more details, check out our previous coverage of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, or the release from GMC.

Related Video: