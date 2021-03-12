The Alpha Wolf EV pickup: Is there room for one more electric truck?

Startup EV-maker Alpha has added the Wolf EV pickup to its nascent lineup of electric vehicles, which already includes the vaguely retro Ace EV coupe and the off-road-ified Jax EV CUV coupe.

The Alpha Wolf electric pickup is available in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, the former with front-wheel drive and the latter with all-wheel drive. There's no word on payload, but maximum towing capacity is a claimed 3,000 pounds. Range is estimated at 250 miles or 275 miles, depending on configuration.

Under the hood is a large front trunk. The cargo bed features tool storage on the front wall, and a solar panel tonneau cover is shown, but no details are given. Large all-terrain tires, a front push bar, and a roll bar with driving lights give the pickup a rugged look.

The cabin has an upscale but minimalist design with a large portrait-oriented display screen in the center, a quilted pattern on the seat, and contrast stitching on the dash and door panels. A bench-style front seat with a fold-down armrest accommodates two.

The Alpha Wolf electric pickup uses the same skateboard chassis as its coupe siblings, but it is notably larger. At 188 inches long, 76 inches wide, and 66 inches tall, it's some two feet longer than the Ace coupe. The cargo bed is 5'5" long, 59 inches wide, and 16 inches deep.

Still, the Wolf is much smaller than today's "compact" pickups — two feet shorter than the smallest Tacoma Access Cab, for example. The Alpha Wolf's size, and its styling, are suggestive of Japanese compact pickups from the '80s/'90s.

That could help differentiate it from the herd of EV pickup mastodons that have been announced so far, all of which appear to be attempting to outdo each other in specs. We're referring to entries such as the Tesla Cybertruck (231.7 inches long, 14,000 pounds towing), the Hummer EV (1,000 horsepower, $112,595 for the First Edition), the Rivian R1T, (754 horsepower, 11,000 pounds towing), the Bollinger B2 (614 horsepower, $125,000), and the like.

Of all the numerous proposed EV pickups, the Wolf would appear to be closest in size and price to the recently announced Canoo pickup, even though the Wolf's traditional exterior design is poles apart from the Canoo's flat-front cab-forward layout.

Alpha Wolf pricing ranges from $36,000 to $46,000. The company is taking reservations now but has previously said it won't start delivering vehicles until 2023. The field of electric pickups is already crowded, but there may be space for something like the Wolf. We'd love to see it on the road.