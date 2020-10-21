With the unveiling of the GMC Hummer EV, the list of planned electric pickups is expanding. Legacy automakers like Ford and Chevy have theirs coming, as do startups like Tesla, Rivian and Bollinger, as well as some lesser known brands. Here are all the electric pickup trucks we know to be in the works, along with a few that are being discussed or mulled over. GMC Hummer EV

We’ve seen it now, and it’s the business. The GMC Hummer EV comes out swinging with 1,000 horsepower from GM’s new Ultium electric powertrain program, a wealth of off-road features, a removable roof, Super Cruise and the revival of the Hummer name. We’ll see the first ones on the road next fall. Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla revealed the Cybertruck last year with, ahem, unique styling, a number of powertrain options and a claimed range of up to 500 miles. It has a compressed paper dash, a ramp for the bed, and “shatterproof” windows. It has already racked up hundreds of thousands of reservations. It will be built in Texas. Rivian R1T

EV startup Rivian revealed its R1T electric pickup toward the end of 2018 with a claimed 0-60 time of 3 seconds and a towing capability of 11,000 pounds. Preproduction began in September 2020 at Rivian’s factory in Normal, Illinois. Bollinger Motors B2

Bollinger’s B2 electric pickup is a Class 3 off-roader with retro styling, removable roof panels, and a unique “frunkgate” with a pass-through down the center of the vehicle. It was created with both enthusiasts and workers in mind, with features that can get it to remote places (portal axles, hydro-pneumatic suspension) and to get things done (room for 40 2x4s, equipped with eight 110-volt outlets and one 220-volt outlet). Bollinger also plans to make the B2 Chassis Cab available for fleet customization. Ford F-150 Electric

Lordstown Motors bought GM’s old Lordstown, Ohio plant, where it will build its Endurance electric pickup. The truck will feature in-wheel motors, and will start at $52,500. We’re still waiting on full details and specs. Hercules Alpha Hercules Electric Vehicles plans to build the Alpha electric pickup. Claims are lofty: 1,000 horsepower, 300 miles of range, 12,000 pounds of towing and a 0-60 time of 4 seconds. It will also use a solar tonneau cover. Atlis XT

EV startup Atlis is planning its XT electric pickup, with 6.5- and 8-foot beds, up to 20,000 pounds of towing (or 35,000 with a fifth-wheel setup), up to 500 miles of range and a 0-60 time of 5 seconds. The $45,000 starting price would get you a much lesser configuration, though. Neuron EV T.One

Revealed late last year at the China International Import Expo, the Neuron EV T.One will ride on a skateboard chassis. There might be a fuel-cell powertrain in the works, too. Like the previous two on our list, we’re not really holding our breath for this one. Fisker Alaska Back in February, Henrik Fisker tweeted a picture of an electric pickup with the word “Alaska” across the bed. Then he deleted the tweet. The company has suggested multiple times it could build a pickup, and finally confirmed it in July, saying it would have four models by 2025. Potentially something from Lucid Motors This one’s not set in stone, but Lucid Motors is planning a full range of EVs, including, possibly, a pickup truck. "If we want to make a longer vehicle, like a pickup or something like that — which we may want to make in the future — the paint shop is future-proofed for pickups," said Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson back in August. Potentially something from VW