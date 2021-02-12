Back in December, Alpha Motor Corporation made a splash with its retro-styled Ace coupe. It promised rear-wheel-drive fun and a fairly long EV range of around 250 miles, though the company only showed it in 3D renders. Since then, the company has come up with two variants of the Ace, both also only renders for now, that are even more attention grabbing: the Jax off-road coupe and the Ace Performance Edition.

The Jax is the most recent and the most striking. It takes the basic Ace and makes some significant changes. It sits much higher up on all-terrain tires, and it features off-road bumpers, a roof basket and auxiliary lights. Beyond that, it also sprouts a couple rear-hinged half-doors for easier access to the back seat, as well as a frunk. Under the skin, the Jax will be offered either with a single front motor and front-wheel drive, or two motors and all-wheel drive. The company estimates a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds for the Jax, and with the planned 75-kWh battery, it has an estimated range of 250 miles. The company has set an estimated price of $38,000 to $48,000 before any tax credits.