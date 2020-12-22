Alpha Motor Corporation unveils Ace electric coupe

We’re always tickled by the new startups producing what appear to be interesting and fun electric vehicles. Lately, it seems like the vast majority of those have been trucks and SUVs. Fairly quietly last week, a company called Alpha Motor Corporation from Irvine, California, unveiled something a little different: the Ace electric coupe.
Hailed by Alpha as “an ideally sized personal vehicle with an electrifying soul,” the rear-wheel-drive Ace seats two (with two “compact rear seats for occasional storage”), has 14 cubic feet of cargo space, weighs 3,600 pounds and is 165 inches long. Its electric powertrain is good for more than 250 miles of driving range, says Alpha, and a 0-60 time of six seconds.
This isn’t Alpha’s only project. It is also working on a utility vehicle called Icon, which shares its electric platform. Alpha says it'll give that "EUV" a proper introduction next year.
There aren’t a lot of details available yet, but Alpha says it plans more variants of its electric models in the coming months, so we hope for more information soon. Alpha told Autoblog it plans to begin delivering vehicles in 2023. From what we see here, this cute little coupe looks like a fun urban runabout. We particularly enjoy its retro styling and minimalistic interior. It gives us some classic Volkswagen vibes, and also brings Europe’s Honda E to mind. Here’s hoping we actually get to see these on the road.
