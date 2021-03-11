Lotus is giving the electric Evija a V8-inspired soundtrack

Sound is a big part of the Lotus experience, whether it comes from a four- or a six-cylinder engine, so the company doesn't want its first electric car to be completely silent. It enlisted the help of music producer Patrick Patrikios to remix the Type 49 Formula One car's V8 into a series of sounds that will be programmed into the upcoming Evija.

Patrikios comes from the music industry, he has notably worked with artists like Sia and Britney Spears, but he welcomed the collaboration with Lotus because he's been a fan of the brand since his father showed him an Esprit when he was a kid. He set out to create a new range of sounds that fits the Evija's character while honoring the carmaker's heritage, a task that's difficult to accomplish. Luckily, Lotus has several sonorous engines on its résumé.

"There's a purity to that V8, a raw edge and an emotion that stirs something in your soul, just like the best songs," summed up the producer when asked why he chose the eight-cylinder that powered the Type 49 to victory.