Porsche is putting the final test miles on the Taycan Cross Turismo, an electric wagon due out in early 2021. As we wait for the official unveiling, the company highlighted some of the key differences between its two EVs.

Although it's fully covered in camouflage, the Cross Turismo leaves little to the imagination because it was previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept presented at the 2018 Geneva show. It's visibly related to the Taycan, and the two share a front end, but the wagon gains a taller roof with a set of rails and a more upright hatch. It's still characterized by a form-over-function approach to design; it's not as boxy as, say, a Volvo 245.

Shapely and spacious aren't mutually exclusive. Extending the Taycan's roof line clears up more space for the second-row passengers, and Porsche in turn mounted the rear bench higher to make the cabin easier to get in and out of. Of course, the wagon offers more cargo space than its fastback-like counterpart.

"With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we wanted to offer a little bit more space, a little more flexibility and versatility," said Stefan Weckbach, the head of the Taycan line. He pointed out he can fit a mountain bike in the trunk.

Specifications haven't been released yet, but the Cross Turismo's range, horsepower, and acceleration figures will presumably look a lot like the Taycan's. It will gain ground clearance thanks to a modified suspension system, however, and Weckbach revealed a body style-specific driving mode will make the wagon more capable on dirt roads. It won't take you down the Rubicon Trail, but it will be more comfortable on dirt roads than the Taycan.

Porsche will introduce the Taycan Cross Turismo in early 2021, so about three years after the design study made its debut in Switzerland. Sales will start shortly after, and deliveries should begin in time for the 2022 model year.

Launched in 2020, at the height of the ongoing pandemic, the Taycan ended the year as Porsche's fourth-best-selling model in the United States, behind the Macan, the Cayenne, and the 911 but ahead of the Panamera. Expanding the range will ensure that demand remains high on both sides of the Atlantic.