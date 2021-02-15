Exclusive

Mercedes-Benz won't sell the EQC in the United States after all

The next EV it will sell here is the EQS

Feb 15th 2021 at 12:27PM
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is an electric crossover with a 4.9-second 0-60 mph time.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • Total available system power is 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is modular.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The front motor is responsible for efficient low- to mid-range performance, while the rear motor delivers high-end performance.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • Top speed is a mere 112 mph.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC is based on the GLC, and the doors and windshield are shared, as are the seats.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
  • The EQC 400 is Mercedes' first member of its EQ sub-brand.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Just about a year ago, Mercedes-Benz delayed the American launch of the EQC, its first purpose-designed electric car, until 2021. Over two months into the year, Autoblog learned that the battery-powered crossover's launch has been canceled.

"Following a comprehensive review of market developments, the EQC will not be offered in the United States for now," a company spokesperson told us. The statement suggests the model could make its way here later on. It was developed with American regulations in mind, so bringing it here would be a relatively simple task.

The decision not to sell the EQC on our shores is slightly surprising, because the company had high hopes for the model. It priced it at $68,895 including a $995 destination charge, a figure which positioned the EV near the bottom of its segment's price bracket. Mercedes-Benz even detailed the three trim levels it planned to offer here.

Had it gone on sale, its rivals would have included the Audi E-Tron, the Jaguar I-Pace, and the Tesla Model X. Tellingly, arch rival BMW also chose not to sell its entry into the segment, the iX3, in America.

The representative we spoke to added that the next electric car Mercedes-Benz will launch in our market is the EQS, a luxurious sedan which will be positioned as a green alternative to the new S-Class. It will make its debut online in the coming weeks, and it will land in showrooms in the fall of 2021 as a 2022 model.

We've reached out to Mercedes-Benz for more information about its electric vehicle rollout plans and will update this story with any additional news we can glean.

Related Video:

Featured Gallery2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz Information

Mercedes-Benz
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X