BMW released preliminary specifications about the iX3, an electric variant of the X3 scheduled to enter production in 2020. The model will be the i sub-brand's first SUV, but certainly not its last.

The iX3 will benefit from the fifth generation of BMW's electric powertrain technology. It's built around a medium-sized, 74-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack that zaps an electric drive unit into motion. BMW cleverly grouped the motor, the transmission and all system electronics into one housing in order to keep weight in check and make the powertrain as compact as possible.

The motor will deliver 286 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of instant torque, and the battery pack will power the iX3 for up to 273 miles on the hugely optimistic WLTP testing cycle. We expect the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will give it a range in the vicinity of 220 miles, though BMW could follow rival Porsche's lead and ask an independent company to carry out a second test. It sounds like the iX3 will be rear-wheel-drive-only when it goes on sale, but it's reasonable to assume an all-wheel drive, dual-motor variant will join the range a little bit later in the production run.