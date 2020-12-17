Mercedes-Benz released pricing details for the new 2021 S-Class unveiled earlier in 2020. It's jam-packed with comfort and luxury features, which partially explains why it's comfortably more expensive than its predecessor.

For the first time, buyers will have three trim levels called Luxury, AMG, and Executive, respectively, to choose from. Pricing starts at $110,850 for the Luxury variant of the S500, and at $117,350 for the S580. Note that both of these figures include a mandatory $1,050 destination charge. For context, the cheapest version of the 2020 S-Class is the rear-wheel drive S450, which starts at $95,300 including the same destination charge.

While that's a significant increase, it brings a significant amount of new features, including standard 4Matic all-wheel-drive and a 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen display in the center stack. Power for the S500 comes from a 3.0-liter straight-six, which produces 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque thanks in part to a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Motorists who select the S580 get a 4.0-liter V8 that's twin-turbocharged to 496 horses and 516 pound-feet of twist. More powertrains will join the range later in the production run, including an AMG-tuned V8.

Speaking of, the AMG versions of the S500 and the S580 start at $115,150 and $121,650, respectively. They're mechanically identical to the Luxury models, they're not the full-fat AMG-tuned models that give sports cars a run for their money, but they receive a more muscular-looking body kit, sportier wheels, and specific floor mats.

Finally, the Executive trim can only be paired with the S580. Priced at $132,500 including destination, it gains a long list of upmarket equipment that includes heated and power-adjustable rear seats, a wireless device charger for the rear occupants, and a rear-seat entertainment system. It bridges the gap between the standard S-Class and the Maybach-developed limousine, whose wheelbase is extended by seven inches for the rear passengers.

Mercedes-Benz will begin delivering the 2021 S-Class in the United States during the first half of 2021. It will exclusively be offered as a sedan; the four-seater coupe and convertible models will not return.

