Porsche will unveil the first GT-badged variant of the 992-generation 911 next Tuesday, February 16. Widely expected to be the GT3, the mystery model has been previewed in a sonorous video a few days before its official introduction.

The 14-second video shows the 911 GT3 — assuming that's indeed what we're looking at — giving it all on a track. It's painted in an eye-catching shade of blue, and it rides on center-locking wheels finished in black, but its overall design remains well hidden. Tall and wide, the rear wing that appears at the end of the clip matches the spoiler that we've spotted on the prototypes we've seen testing around the world over the past few months.

Porsche said it put a big focus on transferring technology from the race track to the road during the development program. GT3 isn't just a catchy acronym; it's the name of the category that the model's track-only counterpart will compete in. Unverified reports suggest the preview video's soundtrack comes from a naturally-aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It will spin the rear wheels via either a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Mammoth brakes and a model-specific suspension system will complement the extra power, too.

Porsche will present the 2022 911 GT3 on February 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. European time, which is 9 a.m. in New York and 6 a.m. in Los Angeles. It will stream the unveiling on its video portal, NewsTV, and on its social media channels. Sales will start after the unveiling, and deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2021.

Related video: