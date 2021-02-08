Porsche will reveal the new 911 GT3 in one week and one day. The company’s media site is now host to a livestream video preview titled “Livestream Digital World Premiere for the youngest member of the Porsche 911 GT family from Stuttgart.”

Of course, “youngest member of the Porsche 911 GT family” is just code for GT3. Anybody will be able to watch the premiere happen in real time. It begins at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 16. We’ve embedded the video below, in case you want to return to this post on Tuesday to catch it.

The event’s teaser preview shows the GT3’s exotic wing that we’ve seen time and time again in spy shots. We’re deeply interested to learn all about how this GT3’s aero will be even better with the help of the funky design. Porsche’s new, signature wraparound taillight can be seen running around the edge of the curved rear end, and it clearly has some chunky fenders on it, too.

We’re expecting the new GT3 to be one hell of a sports car. A 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated flat-six should power the rear wheels, and you should still have the choice between a manual or PDK automatic gearbox. In typical Porsche fashion, everything should simply be better than the previous GT3.

Porsche says that Andreas Preuninger (among several others), VP GT cars, will be one of the number of folks presenting the new GT3. Tune in next Tuesday for all the intriguing details to come.

