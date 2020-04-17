It’s been awhile since we last spied a 992 generation Porsche 911 GT3, but here’s one for your Friday afternoon viewing. The shots reveal our best view yet, even if some of it looks unfinished and not ready for prime time.

As expected, the GT3 is sporting a big wing, center-lock wheels and huge brakes. There’s a decent-sized diffuser in the back, split apart by the center-exit dual exhaust. The exhaust design is similar to the previous-gen GT3, but the diffuser is new — even the GT3 RS isn’t equipped with a diffuser. Another new element we can see here is the presence of front hood vents. There are two vents toward the bottom of the hood, whereas previous GT3s had a single wide vent right where the hood and front bumper met.

The front opening and mesh screen design takes a slightly different path for the 992, as well. Porsche’s test car does appear to have some sort of side air intakes toward the edges of the bumper, but the openings are hidden and aren’t anywhere nearly as wide as they were before. The front bumper design could be far from production at this point, though, so we won’t draw any final conclusions here.

Reports have revealed that Porsche will continue to power the GT3 with a naturally aspirated flat-six. Expect an incremental power bump and the continued presence of both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmission options. All of our chances at the non-GT 992 911 have left us brimming with happiness. Combine the new chassis and technology with what’s guaranteed to be an incredible engine, and this GT3 is going to be mighty difficult to beat.

Related video: