Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's always a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car. When you have a vehicle mishap, even in the best of conditions, a roadside emergency kit can help you improve your situation, and in bad conditions a kit like this can be a lifesaver. Any safety kit is better than none, and the price will rise as you find kits that are more and more all-encompassing, but this STDY roadside emergency kit strikes a great balance between cost and value, featuring dozens of pieces at just $39.99.

The kit includes a tow rope, one reflective safety vest, jumper cables, a safety hammer, a reflective warning triangle, one pair of gloves with gripping palm, a tire pressure gauge, an LED flash light, PVC tape, a raincoat, a screwdriver, an emergency blanket, 20 cable ties, and a separate but included first aid kit including 10 band-aids, one bandage, a whistle, plastic tweezers, one multi-function blade, non-woven surgical tape, a pair of scissors, 10 safety pins, a silver emergency blanket and 20 cotton swabs.

This particular emergency kit happens to be the second-best-selling automotive safety kit on Amazon right now. It has nearly 1,500 ratings with a total score of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer Jennifer had this to say in her five-star review:

"I bought this as a gift for my son who was getting a new vehicle, so I knew he would need tools for his truck. I was surprised at the amount of gear that was in the neatly compact and good looking box. [It's] everything you need for the road and then some. The only issue is that the jumper cables are shorter than standard size, but it's not a huge deal. I will definitely buy this again as gifts for the rest of my family."

STDY Car Roadside Emergency Kit - $39.99 (17% off) at Amazon.com