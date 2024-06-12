The best roadside emergency kits of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you are on an engaging drive on your favorite backroads, taking a long road trip, or just going from point A to point B it's a good idea to have a fully stocked roadside emergency kit in your vehicle. These kits usually include first aid supplies, j umper cables , reflective triangles and other items designed to help in various emergencies. Here are the best roadside emergency kits available at Amazon.

$84.98 at Amazon

This Lifeline AAA Destination Road Kit costs much more than its competitors but it includes more unique items. One of them is a portable tire inflator in case you have a flat or declining pressure in a tire. Other items that are included are a 45-piece first aid kit, a utility knife, duct tape, LED headlamps, a rain poncho and an emergency whistle. Customers wrote about this kits good quality, it's compactness, and the usefullness of the items as pros for this product.

Key Specs

68-piece kit

Tire inflator

10 LED headlamps

First aid kit

Hard shell foam carrying case

AA membership brochure and accident forms included

$52.99 at Amazon

The Thrive Roadside Emergency Car Kit includes 104 different items, including a 66-piece first aid kit with adhesive bandages, antiseptic wipes, alcohol pads and other essential items you may need. The kit also includes 8-foot jumper cables, an ice scraper, and a 600D nylon canvas bag. This roadside emergency kit has a very good 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon. In positive reviews, customers wrote they like the high quality, good value, and portable size of this compact kit.

Key Specs

Compact and portable

Automotive tools for basic repairs

High-vis gear and flashlight for low light emergencies

High quality jumper cables with 8-guage wire

$49.99 at Amazon

This Kolo Sports Roadside Emergency Car Kit contains 156 items, including a 25-piece multipurpose tool kit and a 90-piece first aid kit. Positive customer reviews cited quality, value, compactness, and appearance among the pros for this product.

Key Specs

3 kits in 1 - Roadside emergency kit + First aid kit + Multipurpose tool and tire repair kit

$49.99 at Amazon

This Always Prepared Premium Roadside Emergency Car Kit has 125 different items. This kit has an accident report form, a window breaker, a heavy-duty tow rope, a seat belt cutter, and much more. Reviewers noted that this kit has good value, size, and appearance. However, there were some negative reviews about the overall durability of some of the items in the kit. It might be better to supplement the "cheaper" items with hand picked alternatives of higher quality.

Key Specs

125-piece kit

Small size takes up little room in vehicle

Portable for easy transport

Organized so it's easy to find items when needed

$37.19 at Amazon

This Top Gear-branded kit includes a safety vest, a hand-charged LED flashlight, lightsticks, tools, first aid supplies, battery booster cables, zip ties, and more. Positive customer reviews noted this products good quality, value, and portable size. Customers also liked the versatility of having all those items in one small package.

Key Specs

66 items

34 piece first aid kit

Portable size

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose the right roadside emergency kit

When trying to decide on which emergency kit to get for your car, make sure you go over the details of what’s included in each kit. Most kits tend to have a basic first aid kit, jumper cables and a few tools. If you need a more specific item in your kit such as a tire inflator then you’ll need to be willing to spend more money.