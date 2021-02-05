Valentine's Day is almost here so treat yourself by showing your car some love

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking to treat yourself this Valentine's Day? Why not do it by making sure your ride is in tip top shape? We've got tons of ideas for how to show your car some love.

ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner - $34.99 (22% off) at Amazon.com

One of the best ways to get your car in good shape this Valentine's Day is by giving it a good cleaning. It's been a weird year and it's totally understandable if some of your car cleaning habits have fallen by the wayside, but now is as good a time as any to get back on track. This portable vacuum comes with three all-purpose nozzles, plugs right into your 12V cigarette lighter port, and features a 16-foot cord which should give you plenty of slack to bring the vacuum anywhere you need inside your car. The vacuum is consistently one of the best-selling automotive products on Amazon and it currently has over 100,000 ratings with a total score of 4.1 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Sally had this to say in her five-star review:

"This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I [also] own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum, so if you want extreme suction - buy a shop vac [instead]. Also, the attachments are fantastic."

Learn more about the best-selling vac right here.

CT CAPETRONIX Interior Car Lights - $20.99 (19% off) at Amazon.com

If your car is already clean, why not give it some mood lighting? LED lighting is everywhere nowadays and if you're into that kind of thing, your car should be no exception. These LED light strips can offer over 16 million different colors and come with a wireless remote that features eight static modes, four dynamic modes, and four music modes. The music modes can sync up to your tunes thanks to a built-in microphone, allowing the lights to move with the rhythm of whatever you're listening to! These particular lights have 1,660 ratings on Amazon with a cumulative 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Dan M. had this to say about about the lights in his five-star review:

"I bought this after seeing similar products (and riding in a couple cars that had similar products). I’m a huge fan of the lights. [They were] super easy to install and [have] been super fun to [ride] around with. I used the plug in my center console and fed [the] wires along the floor of the car. It took my girlfriend and I maybe 15 minutes to get all four lights set up. I generally use the remote to operate the lights, but the app is really fun to make custom colors and play with different light changing timings. I’d highly recommend this to anyone who wants to add some personality to their cars without spending crazy money or needing experts to set it up."

Learn more about the light strips here.

Rain-X Wiper Blades (2-pack) - $32.03 at Amazon.com

There's nothing worse than a wiper blade that leaves streaks. If your wipers aren't leaving a clear, clean windshield then it may be time to replace them. These Rain-X wiper blades are a great choice. They include a Rain-X water repelling coating that gets "applied to the windshield by the wiper blades and lasts for months." These blades have over 38,000 ratings with a cumulative score of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Amazon reviewer MRH had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"Bought these for my GMC Sierra. I priced these out everywhere before I bought them on Amazon. Guess what... Yep, hard to beat Amazon on anything. These blades are very simple to replace your factory installed wipers on your vehicle and come with the needed attachments just in case you need them for your particular vehicle. When putting these on, make sure to follow the instructions for the Rain-X wiper blades to work properly ... First, make sure your windshield is clean. Then, turn the wipers on and let them run on your dry windshield for several minutes, coating your windshield with Rain-X's proprietary windshield repellant. You can look on YouTube for detailed instructions if you need them, but these are really very simple to put on. You won't find a better or more durable windshield wiper blade for your money than Rain-X."

Could your ride use some fresh wiper blades? Check them out right here, and don't forget to make sure you choose the correct size for your vehicle!

TICARVE Cleaning Gel - $8.69 at Amazon.com

Sometimes, even if you have a great vacuum for cleaning your interior, there are a few areas that still just refuse to let go of the dust and crumbs. That's where a specialty tool like this detailing gel may be needed. It's dead simple to use; just smoosh it into any hard-to-reach place in your car interior, slowly pull it back out, and it should easily grab all of the dust and crumbs that would otherwise be unreachable. The turquoise gel has nearly 17,000 ratings on Amazon with a total rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Panda H. had this to say in their five-star review of the product:

"I was skeptical about this product, but it worked really well! Especially on the little crevices around the emergency break and gear shifter. I’d recommend this cleaning gel to everyone."

Need something unique to keep your car dust-free? Check out this cleaning gel right here.

EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can - $15.87 (21% off) at Amazon.com

Now that your interior is as beautiful as ever, don't you want to keep it that way? Stop throwing your old receipts and water bottles on the floor. Yes, we're talking to you. This miniature trash can is made for the car. It has a 2-gallon capacity, it's waterproof, and the lid has an elastic opening to allow for easy access while also making sure any passengers aren't staring at your trash. The little trash bin has over 26,000 ratings with a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Reviewer Jen S. had this to say about the bin in her five-star review:

"It’s big... Bigger than anticipated. Or, maybe my car is just smaller than anticipated! But it’s super sturdy and holds its shape. I love that it’s easy to line with a grocery bag. I wish it were smaller, but that’s hardly a defect. [It] totally deserves its 5 stars."

Are you sick of using your floor as a garbage? Pick this up at a discount right here.